The Department of Mass Communication, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, is ready for accreditation by the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) for its accreditation.

Dr Josiah Sabo-Kente, the Acting Head of Department (HOD), told newsmen on Friday in Keffi.

Sabo-Kente said, “as soon as we got the information about the accreditation, the whole manpower in the department was mobilised and we all agreed to work collectively to ensure the success of the exercise.

“As I speak with you now, we are ready to face the accreditation panel. We were able to install equipment worth over N8 million in the department

“We have the equipment to set up Photographic studio, Public Relations, Advertising and Editing room where one can edit any material.“

Sabo-Kente said that part of the money for the equipment was given by the institution’s management, while the rest come from students development levy.

According to him, the radio station in the department has since hit the airwaves on the Frequency Modulation 101.1 FM.

Sabo-Kente lauded the commitment of the University’s Vice Chancellor and management for the support they accorded to the department toward ensuring that the digital equipment was installed.

On un-bundling of mass communication department, he said the accreditation was one of the ways for achieving that but that the issue was still at the legislative stage. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

