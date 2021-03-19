The Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has started its COVID-19 vaccination for its members of staff and students.

Its Vice–Chancellor (V-C), Prof. Suleiman Bala-Mohammed, disclosed the development to newsmen at the institution in Keffi on Friday.

He said that the university recently received about 60 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the state government.

He said that the institution had started vaccinating its staff with the health staff given priority.

“I am to announce that as at yesterday, we commenced the COVID-19 vaccination in this institution. The state government sent a team of public health officials.

“Yesterday, I did mine. The principal officers and all our medical personnel are doing theirs.

“ What they told us is that they are doing it in phases and for this phase, what they brought is about 60 doses,” he said.

He said that despite the commencement of the vaccination, COVID-19 prevention protocols set up by the authorities of the university would continue to be strengthened.

He listed them to include the wearing of face masks within and around the campus.

According to him, this is to ensure that no case of the pandemic is recorded in the university.

“I am happy to report that we have not recorded one single case of COVID-19 in the university.

“We insisted that the deans and the heads of departments must show leadership by ensuring that they wear face masks and strictly adhere to other protocols,” he said. (NAN)

