Nasarawa state to host teqball championship in November, official says

Ndudi Edede, Secretary-General of Nigerian Teqball Federation (NTF), says Nasarawa state will host the first edition of the National Teqball Challengers Series scheduled to kick off on Nov. 7.

Edede disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday after a meeting between the federation’s national and state officials.

He urged Nasarawa state officials to step up preparations for the series.

”Nasarawa state will serve as a litmus test for the series in view of the fact that the 2020 series will be the maiden series in the country since the commencement of the sport in Nigeria.”

Edede said the first phase of the event would be held on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 and would provide an opportunity for youths to learn something new.

He added that the second phase of the event would then hold on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 also in Lafia.

“We had Nasarawa state and the FCT bidding for the hosting rights, and now we are certain that this event will take place in Lafia.

“The national challengers series is a qualifier for the Teqball World Cup slated for Europe towards the late part of this year. So, I am sure Lafia will be a good host,” Edede said.

Speaking also, Promise Uwaeme, NTF’s Director of Competition, said the event in Lafia would be streamed live internationally.

He added that athletes from various states of the country would compete in the singles and doubles events of the competition’s male and female categories

Uwaeme added that winners in various categories would represent Nigeria at the international level.

“Teqball is an interesting game and you have to be skillful to play teqball. It is played on a curved table with a regular certified ball. You can play with all parts of the body apart from the hands.

“Then the championship will help our players to get world ranking,” he said.

David Allu, The Nasarawa State Chairman of NTF, expressed happiness with the hosting rights given to the state.

He assured the national officials of a strong synergy between the state’s Ministry of Youths and Sports and the NTF, saying this would ensure the events were a huge success.

“We are quite excited that we will be the first state to host this Challengers Series in the country and we will put in our best to collaborate with the state Ministry of Sports to see that we get a befitting venue and get all the arrangements to host this tournament done.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that teqball is a ball sport played on a curved table, combining elements of football and table tennis.

Back and forth, the players hit a football with any part of the body except arms and hands.

Teqball can be played between two players as a singles game, or between four players as a doubles game.

The game is represented at an international level by the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ).(NAN)

