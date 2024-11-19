Nasarawa State reviews public health bills to boost health security

Nasarawa State has initiated a review of its public health bills to strengthen its health security framework.

The bills under review are the Nasarawa State Public Health Security Bill

By Angela Atabo

Nasarawa State has initiated a review of its public health bills to strengthen its health security framework.

The bills under review are the Nasarawa State Public Health Security Bill and the Public Health Bill.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Labaran Magaji, announced this development at a four-day stakeholders’ meeting on Monday in Nasarawa.

The meeting aims to refine the bills and enhance the state’s health security framework.

The News Agency of

Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative is a collaborative effort between the Nasarawa State Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Health, Orixine Consulting, and Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL).

NAN also reports that the proposed bills aim to address gaps in the state’s existing legal framework, aligning it with international health regulations and national health security benchmarks.

Magaji emphasised the urgency of overhauling the bills, stating that the health and well-being of the people were paramount.

He noted that revising these laws would not only ensure compliance with national and international standards but also enhance the state’s preparedness to prevent and respond to public health emergencies.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Gwamna Shekwonugaza, highlighted the collaborative nature of the effort, emphasising the goal of creating practical, enforceable laws that could make a real difference in people’s lives.

Shekwonugaza was represented by Mrs Naomi Oyegbenu, Department of Planning, Research and Statistics.

“Our goal is to create laws that are not only theoretical but also practical, enforceable, and capable of making a tangible difference in people’s lives.”

Mr Yenan Sebastian, Director of the Subnational Support Department at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), commended Nasarawa State for setting a precedent in public health.

He noted that the state’s proactive approach to legal reform in health security was commendable and essential for building resilience against emerging health threats.

Emem Udoh, Senior Legal Advisor at Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL), emphasised the importance of robust and actionable legislation.

He expressed optimism about the outcomes, stating that strong legal frameworks were the backbone of effective public health systems.

Mr Audu Arome, Executive Director of Orixine Consulting, highlighted the significance of stakeholders’ engagement in legal reforms.

He noted that inclusive participation ensured comprehensive and considerate laws that catered to all facets of public health.

The meeting, which will run until November 21st, aims to refine a set of bills ready for legislative action, demonstrating Nasarawa State’s commitment to prioritising public health.(NAN)