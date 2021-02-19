Nasarawa State Govt. vows to protect forest reserve, waterfalls

Shammah restated the state government’s plan to build a “Film City’’ at Farin Ruwa, as well as Nasarawa Salt Village in Keana LGA.

He said that the city will create opportunities for film makers to exploit the rich cultural heritage in the state.

On his part, Abubakar urged the Farin Ruwa community to take ownership of the falls and forest reserve.

The commissioner for environment and natural resources assured the villagers that government is committed to harnessing the potential of the forest reserve.

He warned loggers and herders against encroaching into the forest, saying that anyone caught would be prosecuted.

“This environment (reserve) is owned by the government, grazing and cutting of trees are prohibited here.

“The people should know that wealth has come to them. If this is your commonwealth there is need to take care of it,’’ Abubakar said. (NAN)