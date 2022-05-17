Nasarawa state govt. sacks Nasarawa United FC’s Team Manager

The Nasarawa State Government has relieved Solomon Babanjah, Team Manager of Nasarawa United Football Club of Lafia, of his duties with immediate effect, an official said on Tuesday.Eche Amos, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Nasarawa State Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, disclosed in a statement that Babanjah was sacked following differences he had with the team’s technical crew.“

In Babanjah’s letter of disengagement, Umar Abubakar, the ministry’s Covering Permanent Secretary, said the decision became imperative owing to his continuous interferences with the team’s technical crew job in terms of selection of players,” he said.Amos added that inconsistent results by the state-owned football club in the ongoing 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), as well as other issues, contributed to his sack.He pointed out that the decision was part of a deliberate effort by the state government to transform the team for better productivity in the future.“

The letter further directed Babanjah to hand over all properties of the club in his possession to the club’s Welfare Officer, Musa Adamu-Musa who is a former player.”Adamu-Musa will serve in that capacity on interim basis pending the appointment of a substantive Team Manager,” the ministry spokesman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Babanjah’s sacking is a reaction to the club’s poor performances in the current NPFL campaign.NAN gathered that the state government, who are the club’s owners, as well as the supporters had expected the club to perform well given their impressive exploits in the 2020/2021 season.“During that season, Nasarawa United were the team to watch, ending the season in fourth position on the NPFL table and playing in the 2021 Aiteo Cup final match which they lost to Bayelsa United Football Club.“But in this new season, the team has failed to live up to expectations, bringing about disharmony among their supporters,” Amos said.

NAN reports that the team currently sit in the 13th position with 35 points on the 2021/2022 NPFL table with 10 matches to play.(NAN)

