Nasarawa State Govt distributes relief materials to flood victims

Nasarawa State Government has begun the distribution of relief materials to people affected by flood in three communities in Nasarawa Eggon and Akwanga Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Mr Allumaga Zakari, the Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lafia.

According to Zakari, the gesture is to cushion the hardship occasioned by the flood.

He listed the communities that had been ravaged by flood to include Wakama and Gbunka, as well as Ola Hospital and College, which was submerged and their structures destroyed.

“In view of this, the state government has distributed relief materials ranging from bundles of zinc, timbers, bags of cement, nails and ceiling boards, among others to enable them reconstruct their homes.

“For those who lost their fishing equipment to flood, the state government has approved money to buy new ones.

“We are expected to do same to the flood victims in Keffi soon, a lot of resources have been committed to assist disasters victims,” he said.

NASEMA boss said the state government was committed to mitigating the impact of flood, adding that it had embarked on aggressive sensitisation early in the year.

According to the executive secretary, the agency has done a lot in line with the constitutional mandate as provided for by the law establishing it to manage natural and human related induced disasters.

Zakari said the agency began the year by sensitising people residing on flood prone areas to relocate immediately the rains began.

He said that in addition to that, the agency also inaugurated Local Emergency Management Agency (LEMA) in all the 13 LGAs of the state.

“Branches of LEMA comprise all traditional rulers, officials of LGAs, Red Cross, Fire Service, Civil Defence, state Ministries of Information, Health, Agriculture Environment and Water Resources, with a charge to sensitise their people.’’

Zakari said the agency had also procured five boats and given to five local governments along the River Benue, for the purpose of evacuation in the event of flood.

Zakari commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his prompt response and release of funds for disasters management, and appealed to residents to keep off flood prone areas and other disasters sites. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...