Nasarawa State Governor visits CDS, seeks proactive security measure

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Andullahi Sule has paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa.

The governor said he came to congratulate the CDS on his well deserved appointment, while appreciating the Armed Forces of Nigeria ( AFN)p for providing adequate security to the State.

Engineer Sule further said that with the discovery of litenum desposit at Nasarawa State, there was the need to avoid the Zamfara experience by being proactive on security challenges the discovery would posed.

The CDS in his remarks thanked the governor for his support to the AFN and developmental initiatives for the state. Major General Musa also assured the governor of the Armed Forces continuous support to Nasarawa state which he said, is strategically close to the Federal Capital.

The Defence Chief also stressed the need to put all necessary regulatory control on mining activities in the state to forestall security breaches. He added that there was need to be proactive to maintain continuous peace in Nasarawa State.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

