Nasarawa State, FG collaborating on Keffi-Abuja rail line, says Gov Sule

May 21, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Nasarawa State is discussing with the Federal Government and private investors construction of the Abuja -Keffi rail  line.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State this known on Friday in Karu, during a town hall meeting with stakeholders as part of activities to commemorate his  second anniversary.

He said the light rail track would traffic congested Keffi-Abuja expressway.

Sule said the State Government is committed to the provision of infrastructure to improve the lives of the people.

The governor further explained that his administration would provide infrastructure and invest in Karu giving its proximity to Abuja.

He said the provision of infrastructure would also stimulate the state’s socio- activities, revenue base and the overall development of across the state.

Sule said that the achievement government is geared towards bringing the much-needed dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of residents.

ongoing Karu Mega Bus Terminal, the governor said that the consultant handling the project assured him that the project would be completed in July.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Karu Mega Bus Terminal will as the hub of all transport activities within the Karu LGA of the state which is neighbouring FCT.

It will also most areas of the FCT Abuja.

The terminal has the capacity to accommodate over 900 vehicles and more than 20,000 passengers daily and providing access to many destinations.

NAN reports that facilities at the terminal are designed to provide a safe, secure, comfortable and relaxing environment, unlike the current bus parks and garages, where transport services take place in an unhygienic environment with no facilities and with rickety vehicles.

The Karu Mega Bus Terminal facilities will cost the government about N1.9 billion. (NAN)

