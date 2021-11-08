Nasarawa stakeholders want APC National Chairmanship position zoned to state

Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State have appealed to the party to zone its national chairmanship position to the state.



The stakeholders under the aegis of Progressives for Umaru Al-Makura, made the call during a press briefing on Monday in Lafia.



Mr Makpa Malla, convener of the forum said that zoning the national chairmanship seat to the state would be fair considering the fact that Nasarawa was the only state under the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) that merged with others to become APC and had not been privileged to occupy that position.



The group also endorsed Senator Umaru Al-Makura for the party Chairmanship and appealed to leaders of the party in North Central to adopt him as a consensus candidate from the zone.





Malla noted that Al-Makura nurtured and strengthened the CPC up to the merger to become APC, which had become the dominant party in north central zone and the country.



“If elected as Chairman of the party in the forthcoming convention, Al-Makura would replicate his records of achievement in the administration of party.





“Al-Makura’s Chairmanship of APC hold much good for the party fortunes ahead of 2023 elections and beyond,” he added.



Also, Mr John Mamman, Nasarawa State Chairman of APC appealed to the party to zone its the national chairmanship position to the state and also consider Al-Makura for the seat.



He pointed out that the role Al-Makura played as the only CPC governor alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, leading to the merger and birth of APC was key and should be rewarded.



He said that other parties in the merger have had their share of the National Chairmanship seat except CPC, “so it is only right that Al-Makura should be considered.”

(NAN)

