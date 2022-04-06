Nasarawa stakeholders pledges teamwork, unity for APC victory

By Awayi Kuje

Stakeholders and executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), of Wakama Electoral Ward, Nasarawa State, have pledged to unite and ensure victory for the party in 2023.Mr Thomas Dasu, Chairman of the Stakeholders Forum, gave the assurance on Wednesday in Wakama, Nasarawa Eggon, while speaking with newsmen.Dasu was speaking against the backdrop of a report circulating on social media that the forum had endorsed Mr John Francis, an entrepreneur, for Nassarawa Eggon East Constituency, in the state assembly in the 2023 polls.

He said that the report in Nasarawa Mirror, in which Francis was said to have been endorsed by APC stakeholders and executive members of the ward was fake news, and should be disregarded in its totality.Dasu, who is the former Personal Assistant to the immediate past Governor of the State, Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura,urged the public to disregard the report in its entirety.“It was on Sunday, April 3, 2022 that Hon. John Francis called stakeholders, including executive members of our great party, APC, in our ward that he wants to officially handover an office he rented for the party in the ward.“After he handed over the party office, he then declared his intention to contest for Nassarawa Eggon East Constituency seat at the state’s assembly come 2023.“He only handed over the party office and declared his intention to contest for the State House of Assembly seat. We did not even discuss anything about endorsement as wrongly reported by the Nasarawa Mirror.“

I want to clear the air that the report in Nasarawa Mirror that we endorsed one John Francis, is not only misleading, but fake news.“It is in view of this that I urge the public to disregard the report in its entirety.Dasu assured all party members of the executives readiness to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule, Sen. Godiya Akwashiki, APC, Nasarawa North, and Mr Muluku Agah, member representing Nassarawa Eggon East constituency at the state Assembly to succeed at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that members of APC in Wakama ward had on Feb. 26, endorsed Sule, Akwashiki, and Agah, for another term in office come 2023.They made the endorsement during joint a APC Stakeholders/Executive members meeting of the ward.

The stakeholders said that the endorsements followed their developmental strides in their respective offices, as well their purposeful leadership. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

