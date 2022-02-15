Nasarawa stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Sule, Sen. Akwashiki

Stakeholders and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alushi/Ginda electoral ward, Nasarawa State, have endorsed Gov. Abdullahi Sule and Sen. Godiya Akwashiki (APC-Nasarawa North) for re-election in 2023.The stakeholders said on Monday night that the endorsements followed the governor’s and senator’s developmental strides in their respective offices.

Mr Emma Yaro, the Special Adviser to Sule on Mining, moved the motion for the endorsement in Nassarawa Eggon during a joint APC stakeholders and executive meeting at Alushi/Ginda.Yaro said that both Sule and Akwashiki have performed well, hence the need for the people to support them to continue beyond 2023.According to him, Sule and Akwashiki have done well and still doing well towards impacting positively on the lives of the people.“

This meeting is aim at discussing on how to move our party forward and also to ensure the success of His Excellency, Gov. Abdillahi Sule and Sen. Godiya Akwashiki to succeed beyond 2023.“I want to use this medium to call on the people of Nasarawa North and the state at large to support Gov. Sule and Sen. Godiya Akwashiki to succeed beyond 2023,” he said.He expressed optimism that Sule and Akwashiki would lead the party to a landslide victory in the 2023 general elections.

The special adviser called on the people of the state to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations for development to thrive.Mr Ben Manga, the Deputy Chairman, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Council, and the Chairman of Alushi/Ginda electoral ward, Mr Joseph Yingom, said the endorsements followed their performances in office.

They said that supporting Gov. Sule and Akwashiki was to enable them consolidate on their achievements.The duo said that they have also passed a vote of confidence on Sule and Akwashiki.They urged the people of the ward and the state at large to pray and support the governor and senator to succeed beyond 2023. (NAN)

