Nasarawa speaker urges Nigerians to accept Tinubu’s victory as God’s will

By Awayi Kuje

The Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has congratulated the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on his victory at the Saturday’s presidential poll.

In a statement he issued on Wednesday in Lafia, the speaker said that Tinubu’s victory was for democracy.

Abdullahi also congratulated the APC for its victory, describing the presidential poll as credible.

The speaker called on Nigerians to join hands to advance Nigeria.

“Sen. Bola Tinubu’s victory is well-deserved,’’ he added, expressing the optimism that he would rule well.

He called on Nigerians to see Tinubu’s victory as the will of God and the verdict of the Nigerian populace.

The speaker urged Nigerians to be calm, saying that country’s unity was paramount.

He also congratulated all those who won National Assembly seats, and prayed God to guide them as they would work for the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission said that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to win the election.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 6,984,520 votes while Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party secured 6,101,533 votes.

Kano State former Gov. Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party emerged fourth with 1,496,687 votes. (NAN)