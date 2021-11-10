Nasarawa , Speaker tasks councilors on good working relationship with LG Executives

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has called for harmonious relationship between local government chairmen and councillors for development to thrive at the grassroots.

Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, gave the charge when members of Local Government Councils Legislative Arms Speakers visited him in Lafia.

He said that a robust relationship between the executive and local government legislative arms had become imperative to bring speedy development and ensure peace in the local government areas.

The speaker described the local government legislative arms as the watchdog of the executive and urged them to maintain cordial relationship for speedy development.

“You are implored not to abuse your Constitutional rights, but ensure good working relationship with the executive arm at the local government level for effective service delivery.

“I also want to advise you against confrontation with your council chairmen but to embrace dialogue as a way of resolving grievances,’’ he said.

The speaker appreciated the local government legislative arms Speakers Forum for the visit.

“This move is capable of strengthening the bond of cordiality between the House of Assembly and the local governments’ legislative arms.

“It will in turn, promote peace and good governance both at the state and local government levels,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said a workshop would be organised for councillors and local government Clerks to acquaint them with legislative practices and procedures.

“I want to congratulate you on your election and for your emergence as heads of your respective legislative arms; I wish you well, and God’s guidance,’’ the speaker said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the forum, who is also the Speaker of Obi Local Government Legislative Arm, Mailafia Abdulmalik, said the visit was to among other things appreciate Abdullahi for his outstanding leadership qualities.

He listed the local councils’ speakers’ challenges to include lack of requisite knowledge of legislative practices and procedures and solicited the assistance of the state’s House to Assembly in that regard. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...