Nasarawa Speaker supports flood victims

By Awayi Kuje

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has supported some victims of recent flood disaster in his constistuency with N4 million.Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya), Toto Local Government Area of the state, provided the support at the palace of the Ohimege Opanda, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, on Friday in Umaisha.According to him, the money is meant to cushion the effects of the flood on the affected constituents.“Last two weeks, the State House of Assembly came up with a resolution under Matters of Public Importance, calling on the state government to urgently assist our people that were ravaged by flood.“

The unfortunate incident did not only happened in Toto Local Government Area alone, but it also happened in Nassarawa, Doma as well as Awe Local Government Areas of the state and in some other states of the federation.“So as a follow up, I am here today to sympathise with my people who were ravaged by this unfortunate flood incident.“I have donated N4 million to them to enable them buy food stuff in order to cushion the effect of the flood,” he said.The speaker added that the gesture would also the victims a sense of belonging.Abdullahi however urged the beneficiaries to use the money for the purpose it was provided, adding that it is to put smiles on their faces.

The speaker assured the residents that the state government would soon also come to their aid.“I want to tell you that the state government will soon come to your aid by way of providing relief materials.“Already, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated relief materials to the state government through the state Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA).“

The state government has also purchased its own relief materials to be given to the flood victims.“And very soon, the distribution of the relief materials will commence; Gov. Sule has given me that assurance,” he said.He enjoined the residents to always adhere to government regulations and advices of not building on waterways to avoid flooding in the area.“I am also reminding our people to always be guided and follow regulations and directives given by the government on preventive measures against flood.“Residents should not build or erect illegal structures on the waterways. They should live in safer environments in the interest of their health and for the overall development of the area and the state at large,” he urged.The speaker also called on residents of the area to vote for Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other APC candidates in the 2023 general election.Respodinge, the Ohimege Opanda of Umaisha, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, commended the speaker for being their good representative at the state legislature and for always coming to the aid of his constituents.Abdullahi informed the speaker of the material and financial support the residents had received from Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairman, Mr Shehu Tukur and Alhaji Ahmed Wadada.He also acknowledged the financial support and donations of the APC and SDP Nasarawa West senatorial candidates, Aliyu Abdullahi Tasha, and the Chairman of Toto Local Government Council.The first traditional ruler assured the speaker of judicious distribution of the items to the affected residents.He however appealed to other well-meaning organisations and philanthropists to help the flood victims.Responding on behalf of the flood victims, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, thanked the speaker for the donation and prayed God to bless him abundantly.“We thank you very much for the assistance and we pray Almighty Allah to bless and reward you abundantly,” he said.Abdullahi also told the speaker that the Ohimege Opanda had also supported the flood victims with N1.5 million. (NAN)

