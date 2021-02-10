The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, has begun installation of 150 solar powered street lights worth N8 million in his constituency. Balarabe-Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/ Ugya) while inspecting the lights installed in Umaisha on Wednesday, appealed for the continuos support of his constituents for them to enjoy more dividends of democracy. He said that the project being executed in phases, cuts across all the six electoral wards of the constituency which included Umaisha, Katapha, Shege, Keyenhu, Dausu and Ugya respectively.

” The entire project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of this year across all the six electoral wards. ” You are aware of what I have done in the areas of education, health, agriculture, youths and women empowerment as well as transportation among others. ” I want to reassure you of more dividends of democracy as I will continue to represent you well by providing sound and quality representation at the state legislature.

” I will continue to key into good policies and programmes that will improve on your standard of living, bring development to our constituency, Toto LGA and the state at large,” he said. Abdullahi urged his constituents to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other leaders at all levels to succeed. ” I urge you to continue to give me and other leaders at all levels your support to enable them succeed in the task ahead of them” he added.

The speaker called on the people of the area to continue to live in peace, be law abiding, tolerate one another and be their brother’s keepers in the interest of development. (NAN)