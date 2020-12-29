Nasarawa Speaker drums support for APC, Sule beyond 2023

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has urged the people of the state to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration beyond 2023.

He said that the support had become necessary in order to enable the party and the governor provide the much-needed dividends of democracy.

Abdullahi made the call on Monday during a stakeholders’ of the APC in Toto Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, every leader needs the support of his people to succeed in whatever capacity.

He said that the stakeholders’ meeting was organised in order to drum support for the party and the governor.

“Gov. Sule has passion, concern and love for the people of our area. There is, therefore, the need for all of us to support him to succeed in all ramifications.

He said that the state and Toto council area in particular, had remained the home of APC and a party to beat in the 2023 general election.

Abdullahi called on the people to give the governor all the support needed to succeed and take the state to greater heights.

He commended the governor’s efforts in the areas of security,

political appointments and agricultural investment in the area, saying that people of the area had benefited tremendously.

Similarly, a member representing Toto/Gadabuke at the state assembly, Mr Usman Shafa and the Commissioner for Health, Mr Ahmed Baba-Yahaya, also lauded Sule for his transformational drive across the state.

They called on the people to continue to sustain the peace in the area, be more security conscious and fully support the government for the provision of more democratic dividends.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by the council Chairman, Nuhu Dauda and a former member of the state assembly, Madaki Ada-Goje and a former Administrator of Gadabuke Development Area, Benjamin Musa, among others. (NAN)