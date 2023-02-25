Nasarawa Speaker casts vote, predicts victory for Tinubu

By Awayi Kuje

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for early distribution of electoral materials for the polls.

He made the commendedation on Saturday as he cast his vote at Galadima B polling unit in Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area of the state, at about 9.35 a.m.

“I want to commend INEC for the early distribution of materials as you can see that I have just voted,” he said.

The speaker urged his people to come out massively to exercise their civic rights as well as conduct themselves peacefully during and after the election.

He expressed optimism that Sen. Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate, would emerge victorious with landslide.

“We as APC have went round all nocks and crannies of our constituency and mobilised for our party. I am very sure we are going to win massively,” he said.

Similarly, the Ohimege Opanda of Umaisha, Nasarawa State, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, also voted in Galadima A polling unit in Umaisha.

He called for a peaceful exercise, understanding and sportsmanship by candidates and their supporters throughout the period.

“God gives power to whomever He wishes at His appointed time. We will do our part as people and vote for good leaders, and the candidates should accept the outcome in good faith as the will of God,” he said.

The first class traditional ruler hailed INEC for being up and doing in the process and called for its sustenance. (NAN)