Nasarawa Speaker buries elder brother, says death shocking, devastating

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has described the demise of his elder brother, Mallam Salihu Abdullahi, as shocking and devastating.

Abdullahi, while speaking at the burial of his elder brother in Karshi, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Wednesday, said that he was particularly pained, given his brother’s role in the family while alive.

The speaker said that the death of his brother was painful, urging people to pray for the family to overcome the pains and the vacuum created by the demise and for God to grant the deceased aljanah firdaus.

According to him, “My elder brother’s death is one too many. He was my confidant, father-figure and our adviser. We will greatly miss his fatherly role in the family.

“We cannot query God, as He gives life and takes it at will. We glorify God for a life well-spent,” he said.

The speaker prayed God to forgive his late brother of his wrongdoings, reward his good deeds while on earth and grant him peace in the world beyond.

Earlier, Mallam Abubakar Ahmed, who presided over the funeral, urged Muslims and others to live a life worthy of emulation.

According to him, there is judgment after death, hence the need for Muslims to always adhere strictly to the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

He also urged the speaker and his siblings to take Abdullahi’s death as an act of God and an inevitable end of all mortals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Abdullahi died in the early hours of Wednesday at the Specialist Hospital, Gwagwalada, FCT, Abuja during a brief illness at the age of 68.

NAN also reports that the remains of the deceased, who was a retired Secretary, FCT Agency for Science and Technology, was buried in Karshi cemetery, AMAC according to Islamic rite, with politicians and other well- wishers in attendance. (NAN)