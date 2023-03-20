Nasarawa Senator-elect congratulates Sule on reelection

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Senator-Elect, Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Ahmed Wadada, on Monday congratulated Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on his reelection into office.

Wadada, recently elected under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), conveyed his message in a statement in Keffi.

He said the victory of the governor was a testimony of the people’s believe in his capacity and leadership style in the state.

The lawmaker said Sule’s reelection was a reward for the tremendous achievements recorded by his administration in the areas of health, education, infrastructure development, security and youths empowerment.

Wadada advised the governor to justify the confidence reposed in him by the electorate by redoubling efforts towards ensuring that the people of Nasarawa enjoyed more dividends of democracy.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Nasarawa West I congratulate His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule on his resounding victory at the just concluded Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

“I also appreciate the electorate in the state for comporting themselves decently and in order, and for exhibiting conduct that indicates that Nasarawa is making progress in its electoral behaviour,” he stated

The two-term member of the House of Representatives commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair, credible and transparent election and the security agencies for ensuring orderliness.

He thanked the people of Nasarawa for keeping faith with their governor, noting that “the people know the person that truly serves them, and have spoken in clear voice and unmistakable terms.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC declared Sule, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the governorship election in Nasarawa state.

Prof. Ishaya Tanko, INEC State Collation and Returning Officer, made the declaration on Monday in Lafia at the state collation centre.

The returning officer said that the APC candidate polled a total of 347, 209 votes to defeat his closest opponent, David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 283, 016 votes. (NAN)