Nasarawa pound Kaduna 8-1 in para-soccer competition at National Para Games

By Georgina Adegbie

Nasarawa state’s para-soccer team on Tuesday walloped their Kaduna State counterparts 8-1 in their second match of the competition at the ongoing National Para Games in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that victory in the match played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium was Nasarawa state’s first after losing 1-2 on Monday to Yobe.

Nasarawa state opened scores through Nasiru Hadi in the ninth minute, while Abubakar Taminu drew Kaduna state level in the 18th minute.

Usman El-Mohammad then scored in the 26th and 36th minutes to take the game to 3-1.

Hadi added to his tally in the 43rd and 46th minutes to take scores to 5-1, while Ibu Umar made it 6-1 in the 49th minute.

Hadi scored his fourth of the day and his team’s seventh in the 54th minute, before Musa Ibrahim completed the rout in the 59th minute.

Speaking after the match, Nasarawa state’s coach Umaru Adamu said: “We will work hard to win our remaining games.

“After we lost our first game, we resolved to fight back and win our remaining matches in this competition.

“This is because we want to finish this competition with a medal, and this is our target.”

NAN reports that in other games played at the competition on Tuesday, Kano state beat FCT 1-0, while Katsina state defeated Imo 5-1 and Bauchi state beat Kebbi 5-1.

Also, Plateau beat Jigawa 8-0, and Yobe beat Gombe state 12-0, while Bayelsa walked over Akwa Ibom after they arrived late for the match.

NAN reports that 16 teams grouped into four are participating in the para-soccer competition.

In group A are Kano state, Plateau, FCT and Jigawa, while group B has Katsina state, Bayelsa, Imo and Akwa-Ibom.

Group C has Nasarawa state, Yobe, Kaduna and Gombe states, while group D comprises Kwara, Kebbi, Borno and Bauchi state.

NAN also reports that 15 sports are featuring in the inaugural National Para Games holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, with teams from 17 states participating.

The Games which began on Saturday is expected to end on Friday.(NAN)

