Nasarawa: Police begin investigation into Karu killings

By Olukayode Babalola

The Police Command in Nasarawa said it has begun investigation into the murder of 15 persons at Tarkalafia and Kwaja villages in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel on Sunday in Karu.

He said the Command on May 11, 2023 at about 2200 hours received information that one Jibo Ali, was attacked by unidentified persons while on his way to Kwaja village, Gitata in Karu LGA.

He said that Police operatives attached to Gitata Division raced to the scene and rushed the victim with machete cut on his head to Na-Allah private hospital, Gitata, where he died while receiving treatment.

“Sequel to the above, information was received that Tarkalafia and Kwaja villages were later attacked,” he said.

Nansel said the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba had deployed police operatives comprising mobile police personnel and counter terrorism unit to the area.

He said that officers of the military also visited the area where 14 corpses were recovered, adding that they were referred to hospital and subsequently buried.

“The Commissioner of Police hereby condoled with all those who lost their loved ones and ordered discreet investigation to unravel the faces behind the attack, assuring that anyone found culpable will be dealt with according to provisions of the law”. (NAN)