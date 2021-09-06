Nasarawa: Police arrest suspected kidnapper in Akwanga

The Police Command in has arrested a 28-year-old man in Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, alleged kidnapping.This is contained statement  by ASP Ramhan Nansel, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and made available to newsmen on Monday in Lafia.According to the statement, the  arrest of the suspect is a result of the consistent onslaught to flush kidnappers out of the state. stated suspect arrested on Aug. 5, around 1:00 a.m. following intelligence by operatives attached to Akwanga area command.“

While acting on credible intelligence, the suspects, 28,  of Wamba Road, Akwanga LGA arrested by Police operatives attached to Akwanga Area Command.“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a of a five-man gang of kidnappers who were terrorising Barkin Ladi area of Plateau State.“

The suspect also said that he relocated to Akwanga after two of his gang members were neutralised by during a fierce gun duel in Plateau State,” the statement read.Nanasel said Commissioner of Police, (CP) Adesina Soyemi,  had ordered case be transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the Command a more investigation.He warned all criminals to flee or face the wrath of the law. (NAN).

