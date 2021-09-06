Nasarawa: Police arrest suspected kidnapper in Akwanga

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has arrested a 28-year-old man in Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, for alleged kidnapping.This is contained in a statement by ASP Ramhan Nansel, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) and made available to newsmen on Monday in Lafia.According to the statement, the arrest of the suspect is a result of the consistent onslaught to flush kidnappers out of the state.It stated that the suspect was arrested on Aug. 5, around 1:00 a.m. following intelligence by operatives attached to Akwanga area command.“

While acting on credible intelligence, the suspects, 28, of Wamba Road, Akwanga LGA was arrested by Police operatives attached to Akwanga Area Command.“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a five-man gang of kidnappers who were terrorising Barkin Ladi area of Plateau State.“

The suspect also said that he relocated to Akwanga after two of his gang members were neutralised by security operatives during a fierce gun duel in Plateau State,” the statement read.Nanasel said that the Commissioner of Police, (CP) Adesina Soyemi, had ordered that the case be transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the Command for a more thorough investigation.He further warned all criminals to flee Nasarawa State or face the wrath of the law. (NAN).

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...