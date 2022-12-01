Nasarawa Pension Bureau earmarks N4b for  payment of gratuity, pension

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Nasarawa State Pension Bureau said it had earmarked N4 billion for the payment of gratuity and pension to pensioners in 2023.

Mr Abdulhamid Alkasim, Director of Finance and Administration of the Bureau, said this while defending the board’s 2023 budget before the State`s House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation on Thursday in Lafia.

“We have being up and doing in the payment of gratuity and pension to pensioners in the state,” he said.

He said that the bureau has earmarked N4 billion for the payment of gratuity and pension to pensioners in 2023 in the state.

The chairman also commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his support to the bureau to succeed.

Earlier, Mr Aliyu Dogara, Chairman of the Committee said that the committee invited the board to enable it defend its 2022 budget performance.

Dogara commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for releasing funds for the payment of pension to pensioners in the state.

“I want to commend Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his efforts in the payment of pension to pensioners.

“We want to appeal to him to increase funding to the board. This is to improve on the standard of living of the pensioners in the state,” he said.

The chairman commended the bureau for its efforts in improving on the standard of living of pensioners and called for its sustenance.

He assured of the committee’s support to address the challenges facing the bureau.(NAN)