he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, have expressed satisfaction with the leadership style of the Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi (APC Umaisha/Ugya).Mr Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West), the Minority Leader of the House, gave the commendation while speaking at the end of a five-day Re-Training Workshop 2021, organised for the lawmakers, Management Staff and Committee Secretaries of the assembly in Jos, Plateau.

This was contained in a statement signed by Jibrin Gwamna, Press Secretary to the speaker, in Keffi, Nasarawa State, on Friday.The workshop had as theme: “International Public Sector Accounting Standards ( IPSAS): A Tool for Effective Legislative Oversight Function”.The quoted Jatau as saying that having Balarabe Abdullahi as the speaker of the house remained the best thing that had happened to the house, and the state at large.“I want to sincerely thank and appreciate the speaker for his leadership style and for his all inclusiveness in carrying everybody along, and for sustaining peace and unity in the house.“Honestly, at the initial stage, when we came newly, those of us from the opposition were confused,

we never knew where to start from; but with the leadership style of the speaker, we have been carried along.“We live a united and peaceful house as if we all are from the same political party, ” he said.Jatau said the assembly under the speaker, had passed many resolutions and bills hat had direct impact on the lives of the people of the state.The minority leader assured the speaker of PDP members’ full support to enable him succeed for the benefit of the house and the state at large.He also urged the people of the state to continue to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed, so that all citizens could enjoy more dividends of democracy

.Earlier in his address, the speaker appreciated the members and staff of the assembly for their orderliness during the workshop.He urged them to utilise the knowledge gained for effective service delivery.The speaker commended Sule for being up and doing in developing the state; and assured him of the assembly’s continued determination to support his policies and programmes for the overall development of the state.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),

reports that the current 6th state assembly was inaugurated on June 10, 2019 with the 5th assembly speaker, Balarabe Abdullahib, re-elected unopposed as speaker

.Presently, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has 17 lawmakers, PDP six, and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) one.This is the current composition of the house after Mr Abdulaziz Danladi, member representing Keffi East constituency, left SDP for APC and Mr John Osewu, member representing Doma South constituency defected to APC. (NAN)

