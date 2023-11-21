Nasarawa PASAN suspends strike

By Awayi Kuje

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) in Nasarawa State has suspended its three-week old strike over financial autonomy of state assemblies across the country.

The association had on Monday directed its members to resume work on Nov. 21.

The state Chairman of PASAN, Mr Suleiman Oshafu, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lafia.

Oshafa said the resumption of work followed a directive from the national headquarters of the PASAN after an agreement was reached with the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly.

Accordig to him, the PASAN national executive met with the major stakeholders in Abuja on Nov. 17 to resolve the dispute.

The PASAN chairman revealed that part of the agreement reached during the meeting that led to the suspension of the strike included full implementation of financial autonomy of the state assemblies commencing from January 2024

“And full implementation of Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure,” he added.

NAN recalls that the PASAN embarked on indefinite strike on Oct. 30 to press home their demand for financial autonomy of state legislatures. (NAN)

