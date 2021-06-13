Nasarawa PASAN directs members to resume work

The leadership of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) Nasarawa State House of Assembly has called on its members to resume work on June 15.

This followed the suspension of the strike embarked upon by the national leadership of the union over financial autonomy.

The state Chairman of PASAN, Mr Dauda Nuhu, and Treasurer, Mr Yusuf Kasim, gave the directive while addressing newsmen in Lafia on Sunday.

They said the resumption was in line with directives from the national leadership.

They appreciated all their members for their support and understanding through out the strike period, adding that the struggle for financial autonomy has reached an advance stage.

The leaders added that an agreement of understanding had been reached by their leaders at the national level.

They also disclosed that Nasarawa State House of Assembly has no issues in term of requirements for the implementation.

They said the assembly had passed its funds management bill and its assembly service commission is fully in place.

They further used the medium to appeal to other state assemblies, who are yet to pass their funds management bill to do so immediately.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on June 11, PASAN has suspended its 45 days old strike to allow for the implementation of the Memorandum of Action. ( NAN)