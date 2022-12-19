Nasarawa NYCN seeks support from Gov. Sule on construction of secretariat

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Nasarawa State chapter, has solicited the support of Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the state towards the construction of befitting secretariat for the council.

The newly-elected Chairman of Nasarawa NYCN, Malam Jaafar Loko, made the appeal in at a ceremony to celebrate his elections, on Sunday in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Loko also solicited the support of all stakeholders in the state and private sector to complement the efforts of government in ensuring the building of the council’s secretariat.

The youth leader said that the council had come of age and deserved to have an organised secretariat for administrative convenience, which was in line with the dreams of the council’s pioneer leaders in the state.

Loko explained that aside from administrative purpose, the proposed secretariat structure would also serve as a means of revenue generation to the council.

The chairman, however, urged all the youths in the council to contribute in their little way to see to the actualisation of building state secretariat for the council.

Loko expressed the gratitude and appreciations of the council to governor Sule of the state for his tremendous support to youth’s empowerment.

He enjoined the youths to continue to support policies and programmes of the state government and shun all forms of actions or utterances that could trigger violence before, during and after the 2023 elections.

Loko reiterated the commitment of the council to mobilise electorate across all the nooks and crannies of the state to ensure the re-election of Sule and his running mate come 2023 elections.

Also, the first elected Chairman of NYCN in the state, Prof. Umar Shehu enjoined Loko to reposition the council to be able to play its expected roles in the state.

Shehu, who is the Dean Faculty of Social and Management Sciences, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano emphasised the need for the council to strengthen partnership with government and private sector in addressing challenges of youth unemployment in the state.

Alhaji Abdulmumini Ari, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Nasarawa and Toto Federal Constituency, who commended the leadership style of Loko, assured of readiness of the National Assembly to support the council.

Ari, who is the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youth and Sports, pledged to support the council to ensure the construction of the secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by youth leaders of Youths Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), executive members of NYCN and youths from across the state. (NAN)