Nasarawa NYCN gets acting Chairman, secretary

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Nasarawa State Chapter, has approved the appointment of Malam Umar Rabiu, as the Acting State Chairman of the council.

The appointment is contained in a statement by Malam Alhassan Nasir, the former state acting chairman of NYCN, on Monday in Keffi.

Nasir said that the executive members and chairmen of local chapters of the council also approved the appointment of Bridget Baba as the state Secretary of the council.

He explained that the appointment of Rabiu and Baba was necessary following the suspension of the council’s Vice Chairman and Secretary over alleged gross misconduct.

Nasir, who is the current Director of Youth Summit of NYCN, said the move was part of effort to bring sanity, restore the lost confidence and glory the council in the state.