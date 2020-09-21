Nasarawa NYCN gets acting Chairman, secretary

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Nasarawa State Chapter, has approved the appointment of Malam Umar Rabiu, as the Acting State Chairman of the council.
The appointment is contained in a statement by Malam Alhassan Nasir, the former state acting chairman of NYCN, on Monday in Keffi.
Nasir said that the executive members and chairmen of local chapters of the council also approved the appointment of Bridget Baba as the state Secretary of the council.
He explained that the appointment of Rabiu and Baba was necessary following the suspension of the council’s Vice Chairman and Secretary over alleged gross misconduct.
Nasir, who is the current Director of Youth Summit of NYCN, said the move was part of effort to bring sanity, restore the lost confidence and glory the council in the state.
“This decision becomes imperative in view of the alleged gross misconduct and diversion of allocations made to the council by the State Government by the suspended Vice Chairman and Secretary of the council.
“It is on this note that the council resolved to suspend them indefinitely before they will hold the council to ransom and total state of disarray.
“The council also resolved that the state deputy chairman, Umar Rabiu will act as the state chairman and Bridget Baba will serve as Secretary of the Council pending the outcome of the investigation by the committee to be set up.
“NYCN, Nasarawa State Chapter is a strong umbrella body responsible for promoting youth activities and its progress for the benefits of the entire youths in the state
“In view of this ugly development, a committee will be set to investigate the two officials appropriately as we cannot allow the image of the council to be butchered,” Nasir said. (NAN)
