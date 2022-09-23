Nasarawa NUJ tasks governments on people-oriented projects

By Sunday John

The Nasarawa State Chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has tasked government at all levels to embark on people-oriented projects that would impact more on the lives of the common man.



Mr Salihu Alkali, Chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of the NUJ made the call on Friday in Lafia, as the union began a tour of the state to assess projects executed by the Gov. Abdullahi Sule led administration.



Alkali noted that the essence of government was for the betterment of the people, hence their interest should be prioritised in project conceptualisation and execution.

The NUJ chairman said that era of white elephant projects was over as the people now yearn for projects that have direct bearing on their lives.



He said that the tour would avail journalists the opportunity to appraise the various projects executed by the present administration across the state, hear the reactions of the people and report same.



“This will also go a long way to promote developmental journalism as against the impression that journalists are always tilted towards negative stories.



“It would afford our members to opportunity to see things for themselves and speak with beneficiaries of the projects,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three -day tour which began on Friday with projects sites in Toto Local Government Area, would take the team to the three Senatorial districts of the state.

The team comprised of journalists from both print and broadcast media. (NAN)

