Nasarawa NUJ inaugurates 3-man constitutional review committee

The Nasarawa State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has inaugurated a three-man constitutional review committee.

Inaugurating the committee on Thursday in Lafia, mr Salihu Mohammed-Alkali, the chairman of the union in the state, said that the exercise was sequel to the ongoing efforts by the national secretariat of the union to amend its current constitution.

Mohammed-Alkali said that the national headquarters of the union had already inaugurated a committee in this respect and state councils were expected to submit proposals on grey areas that need amendment.

The chairman, who said that the exercise was long overdue, added that some of its provisions were not longer serving its purpose, given the current realities

He gave the committee terms of reference to include collection of inputs from members and past leaders of the union as well as veterans and compiling same.

The chairman said that the committee has one week to complete the assignment and submit the report to the council for onward submission to the committee set up by the national secretariat.

He called on members to submit their proposals through their various chapels within the time frame.

In a brief remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Isaac Ukpoju, expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed on him and his team.

Ukpoju, who is also the Chiarman of the Correspondents’ Chapel in the state, promised to carry out the assignment with every seriousness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the committee include Mr Valentine Joshua; Secretary and Mr Jamila Kasim; a member.(NAN)

