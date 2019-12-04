Nasarawa: NSCDC arrests man, 75, for allegedly defiling 3-year-old girl

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa Command, has arrested a 75-year-old man, Ali Isah, for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s three-year-old daughter.

Mr Muhammad Mahmoud-Fari, the state Commandant of the NSCDC, said this while parading the suspect on Wednesday in Lafia.

Mahmoud-Fari said that the suspect was arrested on Monday at Kandere Village in Kokona Local Government area of the state, following a report from the village.

He said that the suspect had confessed to the crime.

The commandant also said that the victim was currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Karu Local Government area of the state.

He urged members of the public, especially parents and guardians, to be vigilant and weary of suspicious characters hanging around their wards.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who claimed to have two wives and 11 children, said that he regretted his action.

He attributed his action to what he called ‘spiritual forces’ that took control of him. (NAN)