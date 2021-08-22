Nasarawa: No going back on demolition of illegal structures – Official

August 22, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The Nasarawa State Urban Board (NUDB), has expressed determination to enforce compliance and continue the demolition of structures built in the state without approvals.
Engr. Wada Mohammed, the Managing Director of the Board said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lafia.


According to him, it is no longer business as usual for those who refused to adhere to professional directives of the Board to stop developing their structure on unapproved areas after being marked.


“Developers who think we only mark without demolition, it is no longer business as usual for you, two weeks ago we embarked on demolition of unapproved houses in Peninsula in Karu axis, will continue.


“By not granting you approval, it is expected you do not develop, and for those who failed to adhere  to our directives by building on a place, first, we issue you notice to remove your structure.


“At the expiration of the stipulated time, we embark on demolition of the marked structures, and will be a continuing exercise to bring sanity to the city, and we will sustain it without fear or favour,” said.


The Managing Director said the Board had launched its digital registration and application system to enhance service delivery and ease business.


Mohammed explained digitisation of the Board was in line with Gov. Abdullahi Sule administration’s quest to fast track in the state.


“Developers can do all the necessary application processes, register their plans, seek and get approval 10 working days at the comfort of their homes, using their mobile phones to log www.nudb.org.ng and upload documents,” said.


On the recent flood in Keffi Local Area damaged two bridges, Mohammed said  Gov. Sule had given directives to reconstruct the bridges, noting the process of awarding the had commenced. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,