Nasarawa : NGO trains youths, women on political participation, accountability

May 4, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A group under the aegis Young Leaders (YLN) on Tuesday trained about 50 youths, women on political participation, and to demand accountability in governance.

Speaking at the event in Lafia, Project Coordinator YLN, Mr Moses Danjuma-Kusko, said the training aimed at forming a coalition of young , women and other key stakeholders to demand more accountability elected officials.

Danjuma-Kusko noted that beyond carrying out their civic responsibility of voting, citizens, especially the youth, women and civil societies have the responsibility to hold elected officials accountable, hence the need for a common front.

“We believe that such coalition, speaking with voice would be able to achieve alot in ensuring good governance.

“The training would strengthen the of the youth and women in political participation and accountability strategic issue based advocacy,” he said.

He explained that YLN a youth- and youth-focused organisation committed to building and strengthening hubs of vibrant and skilled young social inclusion, policy advancement and community .

“YLN also strenthening grassroots with leadership and social auditing skills to empower them to shape governent policies and demand for accountability the governent,” Danjuma-Kusko added.

He said the organisation had worked in Eight local government areas in Bauchi State and currently working in Keffi, Doma and Lafia Local Government Areas in Nasarawa State.

The project coordinator said the organisation would soon engage members of the State House of Assembly to encourage them to organise town hall meetings in order to promote citizens’ inclusiveness.

“These town hall meetings would guide them in presenting the needs and views of the on issues before the House rather presenting their personal opinion”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants at the were drawn women and youth groups, Community Based Organisation (CBOs) amongst others.

NAN reports that some participants, Kure Shekwoyni and Faith Joseph, thanked the organisers training given its immense .

They  told NAN that the event was a reminder and a challenge to youth to participate and change the current political narrative in the state and country.

The duo said the training gave them insight on how to make their voices to be heard in order to make a difference in the society. (NAN)

