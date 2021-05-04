A group under the aegis Young Leaders Network (YLN) on Tuesday trained about 50 youths, women on political participation, and to demand accountability in governance.

Speaking at the event in Lafia, Project Coordinator YLN, Mr Moses Danjuma-Kusko, said the training is aimed at forming a coalition of young people, women and other key stakeholders to demand more accountability from elected officials.

Danjuma-Kusko noted that beyond carrying out their civic responsibility of voting, citizens, especially the youth, women and civil societies have the responsibility to hold elected officials accountable, hence the need for a common front.

“We believe that such coalition, speaking with one voice would be able to achieve alot in ensuring good governance.

“The training would strengthen the capacity of the youth and women in political participation and accountability through strategic issue based advocacy,” he said.

He explained that YLN is a youth-led and youth-focused organisation committed to building and strengthening hubs of vibrant and skilled young people through social inclusion, policy advancement and community engagement.

“YLN is also strenthening grassroots communities with leadership and social auditing skills to empower them to shape governent policies and demand for accountability from the governent,” Danjuma-Kusko added.

He said the organisation had worked in Eight local government areas in Bauchi State and currently working in Keffi, Doma and Lafia Local Government Areas in Nasarawa State.

The project coordinator said the organisation would soon engage members of the State House of Assembly to encourage them to organise town hall meetings in order to promote citizens’ inclusiveness.

“These town hall meetings would guide them in presenting the needs and views of the people on issues before the House rather than presenting their personal opinion”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants at the meeting were drawn from women and youth groups, Community Based Organisation (CBOs) amongst others.

NAN reports that some participants, Kure Shekwoyni and Faith Joseph, thanked the organisers for the training given its immense benefits.

They told NAN that the event was a reminder and a challenge to youth to participate and change the current political narrative in the state and country.

The duo said the training gave them insight on how to make their voices to be heard in order to make a difference in the society. (NAN)

