Nasarawa LG poll: Chairmanship candidate promises purposeful, accountable leadership

A chairmanship candidate for Akwanga Local Government Council of Nasarawa State, Mr Emmanuel Leweh, says he will ensure responsible and purposeful leadership if voted into office.

Leweh, who is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), told residents of the area that he would also ensure accountability in running the affairs of the council if elected in the forthcoming local government election in the state scheduled for Oct. 6.

He made the promise while playing host to the executive members and critical stakeholders of the party in the area in Akwanga on Thursday.

He said that he would carry along all stakeholders in his government based on the principle of openness in governance.

The candidate stated that grassroots development was the bedrock of development of the nation and that concentration of development at the local government level would help in eradicating poverty in the country.

He said providing purposeful leadership would promote peace and bring speedy development to the area and the state.

” I thank you for the visit and for the support I have been enjoying from the party.

” I want to assure you and other people of Akwanga Local Government Area of purposeful leadership in the interest of peace and for the speedy development of our area and the state,” he said.

Leweh urged the people of the area to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, be their brother’s keepers and live peacefully with one another for development to thrive.

Earlier, Mr Dantala Bagudu, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in the area, assured the chairmanship candidate of the readiness of the party and that of its members to work tirelessly for his victory at the poll.

Bagudu expressed optimism that Leweh would deliver, if given the mandate at the poll. (NAN)

