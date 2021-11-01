Nasarawa LG election tribunals commence sitting – Official

The Nasarawa State Local Government (LG) election petition tribunals, have commenced sitting with 27 cases to be decided within 180 days.

Speaking at the inaugural sitting of the tribunals on Monday in Lafia, Chief Magistrate Mariam Nadabo, Chairman of Panel one, on behalf of others, welcomed all parties and their counsels.

Nadabo, said election petitions were generic and time bound, and therefore, appealed to counsels to corporate with them to conclude all cases within the limited time, in line with the state’s election local government laws.

She said the counsels could make objections, but warned them against unnecessary objections aimed at delaying proceedings of the tribunal.

She therefore, promised on behalf of the members of the panel, to dispense justice to all, based on the merit of their petitions.

Similarly, Justice Aisha Bashir, Chief Judge of the state, congratulated members of the tribunals on their assignment, and warned that any of them caught indulging in corruption to suppress justice would be decisively dealt with.

Bashir, represented by Yakubu Shafa, said the state judiciary had zero tolerance for any form of corruption and urged them to always leave above board.

“I cannot emphasise this enough because election petitions are notorious for destroying the careers of so many judges, therefore, do not fall into temptation,” the chief judge added.

She also noted that tribunal cases were time bound and so the tribunals must sit daily in order to conclude all petitions within 180 days.

“You have only 180 days to finish election petitions, from the time petitions were filed to judgments, and you must deliver in line with the relevant laws,” she said.

Bashir also promised to prioritise the welfare of all members of the tribunals to guard against exposure to corrupt incentives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that counsel at the tribunal pledged to conduct themselves properly and cooperate with the panels to ensure justice.

The tribunal then adjourned all cases to Nov. 11, for pre-trial conference, and urged parties to file the necessary processes before the date of the pre-trial. (NAN)

