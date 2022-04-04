Nasarawa lawmaker urges Muslims to pray for unity, peace

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Alhaji Muluku Agah, representing Nasarawa Eggon East Constituency, Nasarawa State House of Assembly has advised Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for continuous peace and unity in the country.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued by Agah and made available to newsmen on Monday in Lafia.

Agah, also the Chairman, House Committee on Planning, Budget and Sustainable Development Goals said that Muslims should imbibe the spirit of tolerance to ensure the nation is peaceful.

”Muslims should use the Ramadan to seek forgiveness from others and forgive those who have offended them in order to gain from the salvation of the Almighty Allah.

”As Muslims, we know the importance of Ramadan as a holy month when Allah forgives His servants of their sins,” he said.

The law maker urged the people of his constituency to live in peace, be their brother’s keepers and tolerate one another for development to thrive.

He promised continued commitment in providing sound and quality representation at the house.

He also called on the people to pray for Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed.(NAN)

