Nasarawa lawmaker seeks community’s support for Sule

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim-Alkali, has called for continued support of the people of Keffi Wemba community to the Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration for it to deliver more dividends of democracy.

Ibrahim-Alkali (APC-Lafia North) made the call while receiving a delegation from Keffi Wemba community in Lafia on Wednesday.

According to the lawmaker, every leader needs the support of his people to succeed, hence his call for support for the governor.

“I want to appreciate you for the visit and assure you of my continued readiness to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on your lives and those others.

“I want to call on you to continue to support the administration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule so that it can succeed.

The governor indeed needs our maximum support at all times to enable us enjoy more dividends of democracy from his government.

“Let me also assure you of my readiness to embark on projects that will have direct bearing on your lives,” he said.

Ibrahim-Alkali also assured of quality and effective representation at the state legislature in order to improve the lives of the people of the constituency and the state at large.

He also urged the people of the community to be law-abiding and respect constituted authorities for development to thrive.

The lawmaker enjoined the people of his constituency to continue to live in peace, tolerate one another and be their brothers’ keepers for the overall development of the state.

Earlier, Mr Isuwa Alaku, District Head of Koro Kuje, who led the delegation, told the lawmaker that they were at his office to identify with him and assure him of their loyalty and support.

Alaku also assured of his community’s readiness to continue to support the governor and his government.