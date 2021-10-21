Nasarawa lawmaker reiterates commitment to tackling youths restiveness

Mr Mohammed Omadefu, member representing Keana Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has

reiterated his resolve to initiate policies and programmes that will tackle youths restiveness in the constituency.

Omadefu said the policies and programmes would also improve the standard of living of the youths and other people of his constituency and the state.

He made the pledge when he was given the ” Most Supportive Youth Legislator of the Year, 2021 Award from the Face of Democracy, Nasarawa State Achievers Award in Lafia on Thursday

He also assured of his continued readiness to support the youths in all ramifications.

“I want to re-affirm my commitment to key into more youths friendly programmes that will better the lots of the youths and other people,” he said.

Omadefu,who is the Chairman, House Committee on Information, assured of his continued determination to represent his people well.

” I am indeed overwhelmed by the award as the Most Supportive Youth Legislator of the Year 2021.

” This award will spur me to do more as I have been mandated to achieve more.

” I am proud to say that I am doing what is expected in touching the lives of my constituents positively,” he said.

He solicited for the support of all and sundry to enable him to succeed.

” I need your prayers and support as well as those of others to succeed as I want to exceed all expectations.

” As I am happy to be part of Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration which is exceeding all expectations,” the lawmaker said.

Earlier, Mr Luka Saviour, the Secretary of the Face of Democracy Nasarawa State Achievers Awards, said that they gave the award to the lawmaker because of his contributions to the development of the youths.

” We honour you based on your support and contributions to youth development in terms of youths empowerment and provision of water supply among other efforts.

” You have also been mentoring youths on leadership,” Saviour said.

He urged the lawmaker to sustain the tempo of his activities for the overall development of his constituency and the state. (NAN)

