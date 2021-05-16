A member of Nasarawa House of Assembly, Mr Aliyu Dogara, has assured the people of his constituency of more dividends of democracy in the years ahead.

The lawmaker also called on his constituents and the people of the state to give maximum support to the administrations of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

Dogara, an APC legislator representing Wamba Constituency, stated these in Wamba on Sunday after bagging the traditional title of Danso Buh (Trusted Son) of Buh Chiefdom in Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

Dogara, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, said that more democracy dividends would not only improve the people’s standard of living but also promote peace in the area.

He expressed appreciation to the traditional ruler of Buh, Mr Monday Thomas-Chagga, for the honour done to him, assuring of his continued support to the people of the area.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Allah and the traditional ruler of Buh for the honour done to me.

“I’m delighted with the honour and I want to assure my people that I will to continue to contribute my quota towards the development of the chiefdom, Wamba local government area and the in general.

“Let me re-assure the people of my constituency of more democratic dividends in order to improve their living standard.

“As you are aware of what I have done so far towards affecting the lives of many positively, rest assured of more good things in this council area,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, the traditional ruler said that Dogara was given the traditional title based on his positive contributions to the development of the community.

Thomas-Chaga urged the lawmaker and other stakeholders not to relent in their efforts in contributing to the development of the community. (NAN)

