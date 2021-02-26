Nasarawa  lauds UNDP for empowering 1, 200 IDPs

Nasarawa State Government has lauded the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for empowering 1, 200 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Awe and Keana local government areas.

Mrs Munira Abdullahi, Special Adviser to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Non-Governmental Organizations and Development Partners, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia.

According to the special adviser, UNDP has trained 800 internally-displaced farmers from Ribi and Jangwa communities of Awe LGA, and Giza and Kadarko in Keana LGA.