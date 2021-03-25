A member of House of Representatives member representing Awe/Doma/Keana Federal Constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Ogoshi-Onawo, says he will not contest against Gov. Abdullahi Sule in 2023.

Ogoshi-Onawo made the disclosure this while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, however, said that he would contest for the Nasarawa South senatorial seat during the next political dispensation.

“I contested for senate under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, but God said it was not yet time, as I believe that God’s time is the best.

“I will not contest for governorship with the current occupant of the office in 2023, but I will go for senate,” Ogoshi-Onawo, a former speaker of the House of Assembly, said.

He also said that he didn’t need to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before contributing his quota to the development of the state and the country at large.

“I don’t need to go to the ruling APC before I can contribute my quota to the development of the state.

“It is a wrong notion for people to look at members of the opposition as enemies.

“There will be explosion in APC if all every member of APGA, PDP and other political parties defect to APC,” he said.

Ogoshi-Onawo urged those in government to extend hands of fellowship to opposition, especially those who had something to offer, for the overall development of the country,” he said.

On the governor’s achievements so far, he said that he started on a good note, adding, however, that a lot still needed to be done for the development of the state.

“A lot still needs to be done for the development of our state. The general impression is that Nasarawa is one of the richest states in the country.

“Unfortunately, the state has not been able to tap its resources to the fullest.

“Although two years may not be enough to assess the governor, nevertheless, we can see some positive changes and remarkable progress; the state is moving forward steadily,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the people of the state to support the Sule-led administration in its task of taking the state to greater heights.

“Let’s support the governor whether we are in government or not. We need one another to move forward, to progress and bring about the much-needed development to our state,” he added. (NAN)

