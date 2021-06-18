Nasarawa health workers will not call off strike – Official

The Coalition of Nasarawa State Health Professionals Association (CNSHPA)will mot call off its strike inspite of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government to end the action.

Mr Kyari Caleb, Spokesperson of CNSHPA, made this known while briefing newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

Caleb, who is also the Chairman, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, explained that the coalition began the strike on June 7.

He said that the organised labour declared an indefinite strike on June 15.

”Government engaged the coalition and organised labour, but we backed out because we were not satisfied with what was being offered by the government.

”The government failed to implement the outstanding promotions of our members inspite of an agreement with the union in 2020.

”Based on that experience in 2020, the government should implement our promotion arrears immediately in the current month of June, before we call off the strike” he said.

He, therefore, distanced the coalition from any MoU with the state government to suspend the strike.

”The decision to embark on the strike, is a collective one. Our members will continue to stay at home until the government does the needful.

”Some of our demands include, implementation of promotions for more than 10 years, implement N30, 000 minimum wage for members and pay annual increment among others,” he added.

In a swift reaction, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa, Dr Emmanuel Akabe said the government was determined to resolve all issues that led to the strike amicably with the organised labour.

”Government has made an offer to the organised labour and the MoU would be signed today (Friday). I wonder affiliates of the union are being indifferent,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to the organised labour to put its house in order for the overall development of the state.(NAN).