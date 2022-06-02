Nasarawa Guber race: Late Gov Doma’s son, Umaru, emerges ZLP candidate

By Oboh Linus

Alhaji Umaru Aliyu-Doma on Thursday picked the Nasarawa State gubernatorial ticket of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Doma, son of the former governor of the state, late Alhaji. Aliyu Akwe Doma, emerged as the party’s consensus candidate at its state special congress held in Agyaragu, Obi Local Government Area of the state.

He emerged through a voice vote following a motion for his affirmation moved by Mr Musa Iyimoga, member, Doma North Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and seconded by Mr David Iposhi.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the Congress, Doma said he felt a sense of duty and responsibility to fly the party’s flag once again for the governorship position in Nasarawa State in 2023.

Doma promised to ensure an agricultural revolution in the state if elected as governor in 2023.

He noted that as an agrarian state, Nasarawa requires a revamped agricultural sector that is technology-driven for more development to thrive.

“I decided to contest for the governorship seat in order to actualise the dreams of our founding fathers, to pull together the human and material resources of the state for the development of our people and enhance the status of the citizenry.

“Successive administrations in the state have failed to prioritise the salient resource that should drive our development. We have relegated agriculture and human capital development to the background, ” Doma said.

He promised to reintroduce a modified version of the “Badakoshi” agricultural programme of his late father, taking into cognisance some of the factors that impeded its successful implementation.

The governorship hopeful also said that the youths would be given their pride of place in his administration if given the mandate in 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Aliyu Akwe-Doma governed the state between 2007 and 2011 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party.(NAN)

