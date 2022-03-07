Nasarawa Govt woos investors for housing programme

By Perpetua Onuegbu

Nasarawa State Government says it is willing to collaborate with more investors, through the provision land, for it housing programme.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe said this when a delegation of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing commissioned the Phase 1 of the National Housing Programme on Monday in Lafia.

Akabe said the state government housing programme was a priority because of the importance of shelter for it citizens.

According to him, our state is blessed with natural and human resources and we call on investors to come and join us in building houses for our people.

He said although the state government had collaborated with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to build low income houses, the state government would be willing to collaborate with other investors to do more.

“We appreciative the ministry for building these houses and also call on it to help in building our roads, especially the one leading to the airport,” Akabe said.

Earlier, Mr Solomon Labafilo, leader of the delegation, commended the state government for its support to the ministry on the housing programme

.

Labafilo said Nasawara State was the first state in the federation to benefit from the ministry housing programme because of the collaboration it got from the state government.

“We (ministry) wants infrastructural development to cut across every part of the country but this has not been because some states find it difficult to donate unencumbered lands to the ministry to peruse this programme.

“The ministry is grateful to Nasarawa State Government because anytime we cry to the state, the government is always willing to give us land,” he said.

Labafilo added that last year, some contractors were moved from some states in the Middle Belt to Nasarawa State because they had no land for this programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was initiated in 2016 in 34 states and the FCT with the purpose of bridging the housing deficit in Nigeria.

The ministry has so far built over 6000 housing units across the country. (NAN)

