Nasarawa govt warns residents against indiscriminate refuse dump

Nasarawa State government on Tuesday, warned residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse across the state.Mr Abubakar Aliyu-Madaki, Sole Administrator, Nasarawa State Waste Management Bureau (NASWAMB) gave the advice while addressing newsmen during a joint taskforce operation “Keep Karu Clean” in Karu.The sole administrator said that the joint operation comprised of officers from the Nasarawa Urban Development Board (NUDB), office of the Special Adviser to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Erosion Control and Waste Management and the Nasarawa State Waste Management Bureau (NASWAMB).

He said that the exercise was geared towards safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the people and also to address issue of flooding in some urban areas in the state. “I want to advise the people of the state to always keep their environment clean by avoiding indiscriminate dumping of refuse in waterways, gutters, market places in the interest of their health and wellbeing, ” he said.According to him, indiscriminate waste disposal and blockage of water drains had become worrisome, hence the operation.

Aliyu-Madaki said that part of the exercise was also to ensure that traders who display their wares along the Keffi-Abuja Highway and obstructing traffic were relocated to designated markets in the area.

He said that the state government had provided traders an enabling environment for business at the Muhammadu Buhari International market.“I, therefore, charge all traders operating by the Keffi-Abuja Highway to relocate to the market as the taskforce will not spare any defaulter,”he added.He said that the taskforce would prosecute defaulters to serve as deterrent to others.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the governor on Erosion Control and Waste Management, Alhaji Hashimu Jibrin- Gurku, charged the people to desist from indiscriminate waste disposal.Jibrin-Gurku commended Gov Sule for his development strides and the support to the waste management bureau towards keeping the state clean. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...