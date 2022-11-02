Nasarawa Govt urges youths to shun violence, social ills

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nasarawa State Government has urged youths to shun violence and other negative acts capable of destroying their future and that of the state at large.

The state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Amb. Lucky Yargwa, made the call on Wednesday in Lafia at a townhall meeting with youth various groups across the state.

The forum was themed: “Breaking The Barriers To Meaningful Participation And Inclusion In Advocacy”.

Yargwa said that the importance of peace to human and societal development could not be overemphasised, hence the need of his call in that direction.

He commended the youths for celebrating their day, while calling for peaceful co-existence among the youths.

The commissioner also applauded the youths for supporting Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to exceed all expectations in the state.

He assured them that the state government would continue to support youth activities in the state to enable them excel and give them a sense of belonging.

“And to enable them compete favourably with their counterparts around the globe,” he said.

Besides, Yargwa called on the youths to take advantage of the various empowerment opportunities created by the Sule administration to make them become self-reliant.

“You can be employers of labour you can contribute your quota to your families and the state at large,” he said.

The commissioner further called on them to mobilise support for the re-election of the governor and all ensure the success of other APC candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Mr Ja’afar Loko, applauded Sule for approving the celebration of the day in the state.

“For appointing young people into various areas of his administration, and for creating programmes and policies that have direct impact on the youths which continue to improve their welfare.

“And place them at par with their counterparts around the Nigerian States,” he said.

The chairman assured the governor of their support at all times.

He however appealed for upgrades of youth development centres and skills acquisition centres across the state to meet acceptable and best standards so that more youths can benefit from the facilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NYCN, Nigeria Youth Parliament (NYP), Eggon Youth Movement (EYM) Worlfwide, Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN) and Nigeria Youth Congress (NYC) were some of the youth organisations that participate in the event.

Others were the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN, Youth Wing), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI, Youth Wing), Nasarawa State Students’ Association (NASSA), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and Nasarawa State Social Media Influencers and presidents of ethnic nationalities. (NAN)

