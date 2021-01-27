Nasarawa Govt. urges residents to take personal responsibility as COVID-19 rages

The Nasarawa Government has appealed to residents of the state to take personal preventive measures and responsibility to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) as the second wave rages. Mr Dogo Shammah, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, while speaking with newsmen in Lafia on Wednesday said taking personal responsibility became necessary as new cases were on the rise in the state.

Shammah expressed worry over flagrant disregard for COVID-19 protocols by some people, adding that churches, mosques and markets were still gathering crowd without observing the proper preventive measures. He said the second wave of the pandemic was adjudged to be deadlier than the first wave hence the need to consistently adhere to the protocols outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to him, such protocols include wearing face masks, regular washing of hands, using hand sanitiser and avoiding crowded places, among others. “Government is deeply concern at the moment over the rising cases in the state, we are also worry about the attitude of some people towards the second wave of COVID-19 as they flagrantly disregard the protocols.

“Despite the awareness campaign on the reality of the pandemic people are still doubting, COVID-19 is real and still kill, our clarion call now is for us to take personal preventive measures to halt the spread of the virus,” he said. Shammah also called on the people to take advantage of free testing and go for voluntary COVID-19 test whenever they feel unwell. The commissioner commended Gov Abdullahi Sule for approving funds to refurbish vehicles to enable the Ministry to go into hinterlands to create more awareness on the reality of the COVID-19 and the need to take personal preventive measures.

“The ministry is deeply concern about the rising cases in the state, we will not relent, we will continue to educate people on the mode of transmission and what to do so as not to get infected with the virus.

“We are going to use those vehicles to go to hinterlands, we will engage both conventional media, social media, the service of town criers as well as traditional ruler to pass the message to the people,” Shammah added. (NAN)