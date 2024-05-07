Nasarawa Govt., UNICEF strengthen agency to tackle fake drugs, control price

The Nasarawa Government, in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) move to rid the state of fake and substandard drugs in primary, secondary and tertiary medical facilities.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Gaza Gwamna, made this known on Tuesday in Lafia while inspecting the multi-million-naira upgraded facilities at the state’s Drugs Management and Supply Agency (NASDMSA).

The commissioner explained that the inspection was to ensure that the contractor carried out the work according to the terms of the contract, ahead of the launch of the project.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and materials used by the contractor, saying “it is the best in the North-Central Geo-Political zone.”

He added that the establishment of the agency had tackled the problem of non-availability of quality and affordable drugs in public health facilities in the state.

He added that “with the huge investment in the infrastructure and purchase of drugs directly from manufacturers, the era of supply of substandard and non-availability of drugs in our facilities is over.

“The price of drugs in public facilities is affordable and uniform across the state because the agency also controls price.

“We are also extending the gesture to private hospitals in the state who are willing to transact business with us,” the commissioner added.

He said delivering quality healthcare services is one of the top priority areas of Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration.(NAN)

By Sunday John