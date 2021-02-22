Nasarawa Gov’t trains public officers on implementation of procurement law

The Nasarawa State government on Monday began a two-week training for political and public office holders on procurement laws.

The training is geared towards effective implementation of the procurement law to ensure probity, accountability and due process in government’s business.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule, while declaring the training open in Lafia, said the public procurement initiative was an act of parliament to ensure due process in government’s business in the state.

He said that the government under his leadership was determined to ensure prudent management of resources in line with global best practice for the benefit of the public.

The governor added that the state would conduct it’s activities and business in a transparent manner, because they have nothing to hide.

“As you are aware, the public procurement initiative was established by an Act of Parliament to serve as a regulatory framework for the monitoring of public institution and exercising oversight on public procurement.

“This is to ensure that proper mechanisms are put in place in the award of contracts to qualified contractors and in delivering services.

“This is also in consonance with the objective of this administration aimed at inculcating the virtues of due process and prudent management of public resources into the psyche of our public officers.

“This is why it behooves on us to synergise with relevant institutions of government and other non-governmental organisations towards the realisation of the imperative of the Law,” the governor added.

Sule reiterated his administration’s continued determination to impart the culture of discipline, transparency and due process in the conduct of governmental affairs, hence the establishment of the Nasarawa State Bureau of Public Procurement (NSBPP).

He pledged to support the NSBPP fully to achieve its objective.

The governor charged the participants to be attentive in order to tap from the wealth of experience of the resource persons for better service delivery.

In his remarks, Dr Dominic Bako, Director-General NSBPP, commended the governor for approving the training for political and public office holders.

Bako said the training in collaboration with Charterhouse Consulting Limited would equip public officers with the requisite knowledge of due process in service delivery and award of contracts thereby tackling corruption in the system.

He added that his office would ensure that all government activities were conducted in compliance with the procurement law for the benefit of the state. (NAN)